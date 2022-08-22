CNN projects Joanne Terry will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 8th District, where GOP Rep. Bill Posey is seeking an eighth term. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 8: Florida Primary County Results (D)

Brevard

Candidate % Votes
Joanne Terry Democratic %
Danelle Dodge Democratic %

Indian River

Candidate % Votes
Joanne Terry Democratic %
Danelle Dodge Democratic %

Orange

Candidate % Votes
Joanne Terry Democratic %
Danelle Dodge Democratic %