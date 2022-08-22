Brevard
CNN projects Joanne Terry will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 8th District, where GOP Rep. Bill Posey is seeking an eighth term. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
