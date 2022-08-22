Clay
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|LaShonda Holloway Democratic
|%
|Tony Hill Democratic
|%
Tony Hill and LaShonda Holloway are running in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 4th District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|LaShonda Holloway Democratic
|%
|Tony Hill Democratic
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Tony Hill Democratic
|%
|LaShonda Holloway Democratic
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|LaShonda Holloway Democratic
|%
|Tony Hill Democratic
|%