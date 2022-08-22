CNN projects Danielle Hawk will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 3rd District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 3: Florida Primary County Results (D)

Alachua

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Baker

Candidate % Votes
Tom Wells Democratic %
Danielle Hawk Democratic %

Bradford

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Columbia

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Dixie

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Gilchrist

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Hamilton

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Lafayette

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %

Levy

Candidate % Votes
Danielle Hawk Democratic %
Tom Wells Democratic %