CNN projects Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 20th District. Drew Montez Clark is the Republican nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 20: Florida Primary County Results (D)

Broward

Candidate % Votes
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Democratic, Incumbent %
Dale Holness Democratic %
Anika Omphroy Democratic %

Palm Beach

Candidate % Votes
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Democratic, Incumbent %
Dale Holness Democratic %
Anika Omphroy Democratic %