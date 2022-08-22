CNN projects Alan Cohn will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 15th District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Alan Cohn
Democratic
|%
|
|
Eddie Geller
Democratic
|%
|
|
Gavin Brown
Democratic
|%
|
|
Cesar Ramirez
Democratic
|%
|
|
William VanHorn
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Alan Cohn
Democratic
|%
|
|
Gavin Brown
Democratic
|%
|
|
Eddie Geller
Democratic
|%
|
|
Cesar Ramirez
Democratic
|%
|
|
William VanHorn
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Alan Cohn
Democratic
|%
|
|
Gavin Brown
Democratic
|%
|
|
Eddie Geller
Democratic
|%
|
|
Cesar Ramirez
Democratic
|%
|
|
William VanHorn
Democratic
|%
|