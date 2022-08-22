CNN projects Rep. Kathy Castor will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 14th District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 14: Florida Primary County Results (D)

Hillsborough

Candidate % Votes
Kathy Castor Democratic, Incumbent %
Christopher Bradley Democratic %

Pinellas

Candidate % Votes
Kathy Castor Democratic, Incumbent %
Christopher Bradley Democratic %