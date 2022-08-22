CNN projects Rebekah Jones will be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 1st District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 1: Florida Primary County Results (D)

Escambia

Candidate % Votes
Rebekah Jones Democratic %
Peggy Schiller Democratic %

Okaloosa

Candidate % Votes
Rebekah Jones Democratic %
Peggy Schiller Democratic %

Santa Rosa

Candidate % Votes
Rebekah Jones Democratic %
Peggy Schiller Democratic %

Walton

Candidate % Votes
Rebekah Jones Democratic %
Peggy Schiller Democratic %