|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Attorney General: Florida County Results
Alachua
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Baker
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Bay
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Bradford
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Brevard
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Broward
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Calhoun
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Charlotte
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%
Citrus
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Ayala
|%
|Moody Incumbent
|%