House District 4: Connecticut Town Results

Bridgeport

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Darien

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Easton

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Fairfield

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Greenwich

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Monroe

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

New Canaan

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Norwalk

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %

Oxford

Candidate(s) % Votes
Himes Incumbent %
Stevenson %