|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Governor: Colorado County Results
Adams
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Alamosa
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Arapahoe
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Archuleta
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Baca
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Bent
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Boulder
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Broomfield
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%
Chaffee
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Polis Incumbent
|%
|Ganahl
|%