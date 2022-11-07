House District 5: California County Results

Amador

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Calaveras

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

El Dorado

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Fresno

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Madera

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Mariposa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Stanislaus

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %

Tuolumne

Candidate(s) % Votes
Barkley %
McClintock Incumbent %