Secretary of State: California

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %
Full State Details

Secretary of State: California County Results

Alameda

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Alpine

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Amador

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Butte

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Calaveras

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Colusa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Contra Costa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

Del Norte

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %

El Dorado

Candidate(s) % Votes
Weber Incumbent %
Bernosky %