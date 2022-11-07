|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Secretary of State: California County Results
Alameda
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Alpine
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Amador
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Butte
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Calaveras
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Colusa
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Contra Costa
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
Del Norte
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%
El Dorado
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Weber Incumbent
|%
|Bernosky
|%