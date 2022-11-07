Arizona: Proposition 309 - Enact stricter voter ID requirements

This law would require voters to write their birthdate, government-issued identification number, and signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit; require photo identification to vote in-person; and require the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide without charge a non-operating identification license to individuals who request one for voting purposes. A "YES" vote approves requiring additional voter ID measures for early ballots and requiring voter ID for in-person voting. A “NO” vote rejects additional voter ID requirements for early and in-person voting.
Arkansas: Issue 4 - Legalize recreational marijuana

This measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities, and to provide for the regulation of those facilities. A "YES" vote supports legalizing recreational marijuana. A “NO” vote rejects legalizing recreational marijuana.
California: Proposition 1 - Guarantee constitutional right to abortion

This measure would amend California's constitution to expressly include an individual's right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse to use contraceptives. A “YES” vote supports adding the right to an abortion into the California constitution. A “NO” vote rejects adding the right to an abortion into the California constitution.
California: Proposition 26 - Legalize sports betting on tribal lands

This measure would legalize sports betting at casinos and licensed racetracks on tribal lands, as well as roulette and dice games. A “YES” vote supports legalizing sports betting at casinos on tribal lands. A “NO” vote rejects legalizing sports betting at casinos on tribal lands.
California: Proposition 27 - Legalize online sports betting

This measure allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, and nonparticipating tribes. A “YES” vote supports online and mobile sports wagering outside of tribal lands. A “NO” vote is opposed to online and mobile sports wagering outside of tribal lands.
Connecticut: Question 1 - Allow early voting

This measure would amend the state constitution to permit the legislature to enact early voting. A “YES” vote allows early voting. A “NO” vote opposes early voting.
Iowa: Amendment 1 - Establish state constitutional right to bear arms

This measure would create a “fundamental right” in the Iowa constitution to “keep and bear arms.” A “YES” vote supports adding the right to bear arms to the state constitution. A “NO” vote opposes adding the right to bear arms to the state constitution.
Kentucky: Amendment 2 - No constitutional right to abortion

This amendment would amend the Kentucky constitution to state that nothing in that constitution “shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion? A “YES” vote supports changing the constitution to state there’s no right to abortion in Kentucky. A “NO” vote opposes changing the constitution.
Maryland: Question 4 - Legalize recreational marijuana

This amendment would legalize the use of cannabis by people over 21 years of age. A “YES” vote supports legalizing recreational marijuana. A “NO” vote opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.
Michigan: Proposal 3 - Guarantee constitutional right to abortion

This measure would amend the state constitution to establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion and allow the state to regulate abortion in some cases. Michigan has a 1931 law that essentially bans abortion in the state, but as of mid-October, that law is being blocked by the courts. A “YES” vote supports adding the right to an abortion to the state constitution. A “NO” vote opposes adding the right to an abortion to the state constitution.
Michigan: Proposal 2 - Expand voting access and policies

This amendment would add several voting and election policies to the Michigan constitution. It would require nine days of in-person early voting, require state-funded absentee drop boxes, require canvass boards to certify results based only on the official records of votes cast and provide that only election officials could conduct post-election audits, among other changes. A “YES” vote supports adding voting and elections policies to the Michigan constitution. A “NO” vote opposes adding voting and elections policies to the Michigan constitution.
Missouri: Amendment 3 - Legalize recreational marijuana

This measure would amend the Missouri constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21. The amendment would also allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged. A “YES” vote supports legalizing recreational marijuana. A “NO” vote opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.
Montana: Legislative Referendum 131 - Requires medical care for infants born alive

This measure would adopt the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act,” which provides that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons and requires health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant. A “YES” vote supports adopting the act. A “NO” vote opposes the act.
North Dakota: Measure 2 - Legalize recreational marijuana

This measure would legalize the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals who are 21 years of age or older. A “YES” vote supports legalizing recreational marijuana. A “NO” vote opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.
Nebraska: Initiative 432 - Require photo ID for voting

This measure would amend the Nebraska constitution to require that, voters present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature. A “YES” supports requiring voter ID. A “NO” rejects voter ID.
Nebraska: Increase NE minimum wage to $15 per hour

This measure would increase the state minimum wage annually to $15.00 per hour in 2026. Beyond that, the minimum wage would be adjusted annually to account for increases in the cost of living. A “YES” vote supports raising the minimum wage. A “NO” vote opposes raising the minimum wage.
Nevada: Question 3 - Use ranked choice voting and open primaries

This measure would amend the Nevada constitution to create an open primary system for most federal and state races where the top five vote-getters would advance to the general election. The general election winner would be decided by ranked choice voting. This would apply to Senate, House and governor elections, among others. A “YES” vote supports open top-five primary elections and ranked choice voting for general elections. A “NO” vote opposes open primaries and ranked choice voting. This measure must be passed in 2022 and then again in 2024 to take effect.
Nevada: Question 2 - Increase NV minimum wage to $12 per hour

This measure would amend the Nevada constitution to set the state’s minimum wage at $12 per hour, would remove existing provisions setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to such employees. A “YES” vote supports raising the minimum wage. A “NO” vote opposes raising the minimum wage.
Ohio: Issue 2 - Require U.S. citizenship to vote in local elections

This measure would amend the state constitution to require that only a citizen of the United States (assuming they meet other requirements) can vote at any state or local election. It would prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections. A “YES” vote supports prohibiting certain people, including non-citizens, from voting in state and local elections. A “NO” vote opposes prohibiting certain people from being able to vote in state and local elections.
Oregon: Measure 111 - Establish a right to health care

This measure would amend the state constitution to ensure affordable health care access, balanced against a requirement to fund schools, other essential services. A “YES” vote supports the state ensuring affordable health care access. A “NO” vote opposes the state ensuring affordable health care access.
Vermont: Proposal 5 - Guarantee constitutional right to abortion

This measure would amend the state constitution by adding an individual right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” A “YES” vote supports the constitutional right to an abortion. A “NO” vote opposes the constitutional right to an abortion.
