Arizona: Proposition 309 - Enact stricter voter ID requirements
This law would require voters to write their birthdate, government-issued identification number, and signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit; require photo identification to vote in-person; and require the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide without charge a non-operating identification license to individuals who request one for voting purposes. A "YES" vote approves requiring additional voter ID measures for early ballots and requiring voter ID for in-person voting. A “NO” vote rejects additional voter ID requirements for early and in-person voting.
