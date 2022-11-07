Ashley
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|White
|%
|Westerman Incumbent
|%