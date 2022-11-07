|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Secretary of State: Arkansas County Results
Arkansas County
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Ashley
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Baxter
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Benton
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Boone
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Bradley
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Calhoun
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%
Carroll
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Gorman
|%
|Thurston Incumbent
|%