Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers is term-limited in that chamber and is running for the GOP nomination for a state Senate seat against David Farnsworth, who previously served in both the state House and Senate. Bowers testified in June before the US House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection about a pressure campaign from former President Donald Trump, Trump’s then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other Republicans to remove electors for Joe Biden in Arizona.

State Senate District 10: Arizona Primary Results (R)

Candidate % Votes
David Farnsworth Republican %
ahead
Rusty Bowers Republican %
ahead
State Senate District 10: Arizona Primary County Results (R)

Maricopa

Candidate % Votes
David Farnsworth Republican %
Rusty Bowers Republican %

Pinal

Candidate % Votes
David Farnsworth Republican %
Rusty Bowers Republican %