State Senate District 10: Arizona Primary Results (R)
- Key Race
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|David Farnsworth Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Rusty Bowers Republican
|%
|
ahead
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers is term-limited in that chamber and is running for the GOP nomination for a state Senate seat against David Farnsworth, who previously served in both the state House and Senate. Bowers testified in June before the US House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection about a pressure campaign from former President Donald Trump, Trump’s then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other Republicans to remove electors for Joe Biden in Arizona.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|David Farnsworth Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Rusty Bowers Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|David Farnsworth Republican
|%
|Rusty Bowers Republican
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|David Farnsworth Republican
|%
|Rusty Bowers Republican
|%