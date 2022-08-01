Contests to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly top the ticket in Arizona, where former President Donald Trump has weighed in on several Republican primaries. 

Senate: Arizona Primary Results (D)

Candidate
Mark Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %
Senate: Arizona Primary Results (R)

Candidate
Blake Masters Republican %
Jim Lamon Republican %
Mark Brnovich Republican %
Mick McGuire Republican %
Justin Olson Republican %
Governor: Arizona Primary Results (D)

Candidate
Katie Hobbs Democratic %
Marco Lopez Democratic %
Aaron Lieberman Democratic %
Governor: Arizona Primary Results (R)