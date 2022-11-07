Governor: Arizona Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %
Full State Details

Governor: Arizona County Results

Apache

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Cochise

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Coconino

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Gila

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Graham

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Greenlee

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

La Paz

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Maricopa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Mohave

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %