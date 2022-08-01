Cochise
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
CNN projects Rep. Raul Grijalva will be the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s 7th District. Democrats currently control five of the state’s nine US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Raul Grijalva Democratic, Incumbent
|%