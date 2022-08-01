CNN projects Kirsten Engel will be the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s 6th District. Democrats currently control five of the state’s nine US House seats.

House District 6: Arizona Primary County Results (D)

Cochise

Candidate % Votes
Kirsten Engel Democratic %
Daniel Hernandez Democratic %
Avery Anderson Democratic %

Graham

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Hernandez Democratic %
Kirsten Engel Democratic %
Avery Anderson Democratic %

Greenlee

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Hernandez Democratic %
Kirsten Engel Democratic %
Avery Anderson Democratic %

Pima

Candidate % Votes
Kirsten Engel Democratic %
Daniel Hernandez Democratic %
Avery Anderson Democratic %

Pinal

Candidate % Votes
Kirsten Engel Democratic %
Daniel Hernandez Democratic %
Avery Anderson Democratic %