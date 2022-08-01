CNN projects Kirsten Engel will be the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s 6th District. Democrats currently control five of the state’s nine US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Kirsten Engel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Daniel Hernandez
Democratic
|%
|
|
Avery Anderson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Daniel Hernandez
Democratic
|%
|
|
Kirsten Engel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Avery Anderson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Daniel Hernandez
Democratic
|%
|
|
Kirsten Engel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Avery Anderson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Kirsten Engel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Daniel Hernandez
Democratic
|%
|
|
Avery Anderson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Kirsten Engel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Daniel Hernandez
Democratic
|%
|
|
Avery Anderson
Democratic
|%
|