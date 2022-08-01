CNN projects Sen. Mark Kelly will be the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat in Arizona.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Mark Kelly
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|