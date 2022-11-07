House District 1: Alaska Election District Results

Election District 1

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 2

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 3

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 4

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 5

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 6

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 7

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 8

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %

Election District 9

Candidate(s) % Votes
Peltola Incumbent %
Begich %
Palin %
Bye %