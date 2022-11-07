House District 2: Alabama County Results

Autauga

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Barbour

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Bullock

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Butler

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Coffee

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Conecuh

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Covington

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Crenshaw

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %

Dale

Candidate(s) % Votes
Harvey-Hall %
Moore Incumbent %