Autauga
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Harvey-Hall
|%
|Moore Incumbent
|%