Senate: Alabama

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %
Full State Details

Senate: Alabama County Results

Autauga

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Baldwin

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Barbour

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Bibb

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Blount

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Bullock

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Butler

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Calhoun

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %

Chambers

Candidate(s) % Votes
Boyd %
Britt %