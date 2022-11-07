|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Secretary of State: Alabama County Results
Autauga
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Baldwin
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Barbour
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Bibb
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Blount
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Bullock
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Butler
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Calhoun
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%
Chambers
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Laffitte
|%
|Allen
|%