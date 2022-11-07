Secretary of State: Alabama

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %
Full State Details

Secretary of State: Alabama County Results

Autauga

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Baldwin

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Barbour

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Bibb

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Blount

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Bullock

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Butler

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Calhoun

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %

Chambers

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laffitte %
Allen %