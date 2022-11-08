Overview
- The contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey tops Pennsylvania’s ticket, as Democrat John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz for the open Senate seat.
- The race for governor is also open, with Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
- George W. Bush is the only president in the last half century to win the presidency without winning Pennsylvania.
Race ratings
CNN’s Election Center uses race ratings by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.