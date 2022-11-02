Q&A

What kinds of races can I follow?

You can follow any state’s races covered by CNN.

How do I remove races from My Election?

Once you’ve followed a race, the “Follow” button will change to say “Following”. Clicking this button again, or tapping it on mobile devices, will remove the race from your list.

Does My Election work on mobile devices?

Absolutely! You’ll be able to follow races on your mobile device. Just access the My Election page or find your races across the CNN Election Center.

Why do I need to create a CNN account in order to use My Election?

Your CNN account allows us to both save the races you follow, and show those races in My Election from any browser or mobile device into which you’ve signed in with your CNN credentials.

Is my personal information safe if I create a CNN account?

CNN takes the security and privacy of your personal information very seriously. For more information about how your personal data is stored and used, please refer to our privacy policy.