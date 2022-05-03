Elections halfway through a president’s term historically don’t bode well for the president’s party. In the century since voters began electing US senators, the president’s party has only gained seats in either the Senate or House a handful of times (and only both chambers twice).

Ohio Senate primary: Live results

Senate: Ohio Primary Results (D) Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Ryan %
ahead
Harper %
ahead
Johnson %
ahead
Full Details

Senate: Ohio Primary Results (R) Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Vance %
ahead
Mandel %
ahead
Dolan %
ahead
Gibbons %
ahead
Timken %
ahead
Pukita %
ahead
Patel %
ahead
Full Details

Indiana Senate primary: Live results

Senate: Indiana Primary Results (D)

Candidate(s) % Votes
McDermott %
Full Details

Senator: Indiana Primary Results (R)

Candidate(s) % Votes
Young Incumbent %
Full Details

Ohio primary: News and analysis

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks to his supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Aaron Doster/AP
Trump-backed J.D. Vance will win Ohio GOP Senate primary, CNN projects
Voters arrive at a polling station in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The first major test of Donald Trump's hold on Republican voters is set for Tuesday, when a crowded and acrimonious U.S. Senate primary contest that centered largely on the former president comes to a close. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ohio GOP Senate primary goes down to the wire in key test of Trump's influence
A bowl of stickers awaits voters after they cast their early ballot at the Jefferson County Board of Elections office in Steubenville, Ohio, on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Here are the key House primaries to watch in Ohio and Indiana
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 26: Voters arrives to cast their ballots early for the May 3 Primary Election at the Franklin County Board of Elections polling location on April 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Last week, Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. Other challengers in the Republican Senate primary field include Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan and Mark Pukita. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
How to watch the Ohio and Indiana primary elections
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
5 things to watch in the Ohio and Indiana primaries
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 26: Voters cast their ballots early for the May 3 Primary Election at the Franklin County Board of Elections polling location on April 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Last week, Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. Other challengers in the Republican Senate primary field include Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan and Mark Pukita. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
'The economics of everything': Ohio voters say inflation is their top concern
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch/AP
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine enters primary day the favorite to defeat Trump-aligned GOP challengers
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Undecided voters could make for an unpredictable Ohio primary outcome
Paul Vernon/AP
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose walks tightrope in Tuesday's GOP primary
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan walks down the House steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2022.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
A tough state in a tough year: Tim Ryan looks to overcome Democratic headwinds in Ohio
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Vance tests Trump's influence in Ohio primary
Erin Siegal McIntyre/Reuters
Trump unleashes his temper on GOP allies over Ohio Senate primary split
Josh Mandel speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.
Andrew Spear/Getty Images
'It's created a bit of chaos': How Trump's involvement is shaking up the Ohio Senate race
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 18: JD Vance speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)
Andrew Spear/Getty Images
Trump endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio Republican Senate primary
U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, delivers his opening statement during Ohio's U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch/AP
Why Democrats are desperate to prove Ohio isn't a lost cause
Analysis
How this Republican is trying to out-Trump the competition in a key Senate race

Guide to the 2022 midterms

cnn
See the full 2022 calendar
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 29.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 26: Voters arrives to cast their ballots early for the May 3 Primary Election at the Franklin County Board of Elections polling location on April 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Last week, Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. Other challengers in the Republican Senate primary field include Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan and Mark Pukita. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE
Why May matters for the future of the Senate
GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images
A roadmap to the 2022 midterm elections

The Battle for Control

The Democrats’ majority in Congress is razor-thin: The Senate is a 50-50 split (with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote giving them the advantage) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s control of the House rests on a slim margin. In 2022, all 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Additionally, 36 out of 50 states will elect governors.

JD Vance, left, co-founder of Narya Capital Management LLC and U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Ohio, thanks former U.S. President Donald Trump for the official endorsement during the 'Save America' rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The May 3 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, is to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman, who endorsed former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken in the race, in a contest that could help determine control of the Senate, currently deadlocked at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Photographer: Eli Hiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Eli Hiller/Bloomberg/Getty Images
May primaries set to test Trump's touch as GOP kingmaker
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the memorial service of former Vice President Walter Mondale in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
The political environment is terrible for Democrats -- and it may get worse
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Trump defends Nebraska gubernatorial candidate facing groping allegations
Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The hearing is titled "A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Funding Request for the U.S. Department of Justice." Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Manchin cuts ad for West Virginia Republican facing Trump-endorsed rival in primary
SOTU panel full_00005003.png
Former GOP Rep. Hurd predicts 'red wave' in midterms
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (C) are joined by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) hold a news conference outlining their legislative efforts to lower fuel prices in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Analysis
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
This was the week Democrats realized how bad 2022 is going to get
Analysis
How powerful is a Trump endorsement?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., left, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., second form left, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., right, speaks to reporters following a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Analysis
Andrew Harnik/AP
The 3 things that need to happen for Democrats to keep the Senate

Redistricting

Updates on proposed congressional maps – and whether they might benefit Democrats or Republicans in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

cnn
Latest maps show voting power has shifted in Ohio
CNN
Latest maps show voting power has shifted in Indiana
68658409/demerzel21 - stock.adobe.com
New York's highest court blocks Democratic-drawn congressional map over gerrymandering
U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Marco Bello/Reuters
Florida Senate advances DeSantis priorities on redistricting and Disney during special session
The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee is pictured on Wednesday morning, Jan, 20, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Florida lawmakers approve new congressional map backed by DeSantis
COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 18: Andrew Scott's "Gavel" sculpture sits outside The Supreme Court Of Ohio on May 18, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
State Supreme Court races draw new attention and money amid redistricting fights
Mark Felix/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Civil rights groups sue Texas county over alleged 'discriminatory' map
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year's legislative session. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP/File
DeSantis proposes new Florida congressional map that could wipe out Democratic redistricting gains
Voters cast ballots at an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential election at Madison Square Garden in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
New York judge blocks Democratic-drawn congressional map for 'political bias'

Voting Rights: Expansion vs. Restriction

Many states are changing their voting rules ahead of the midterms.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
DeSantis signs bill creating new Florida election police force
Rep. Tray McCurdy, D-Orlando and Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville sit on the Florida Seal in protest as debate stops on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Phil Sears/AP
Florida is losing two Black-led congressional districts
A person holds up signs during a voting rights rally at Liberty Plaza near the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Atlanta.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Voting rights advocates warn of fresh threats to ballot access in Georgia
People vote in the primary election at a polling center on June 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Democratic-run states move to protect election workers
Credit: AlanWeissman.com
Courtesy AlanWeissman.com
This election expert is very worried about the 2024 election
House Election Integrity Chairman Stan Gunter listens to a supporter of election bill SB 89 on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)
Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP
Georgia passes bill giving state law enforcement agency power to investigate elections
A Maricopa County Elections Department sign directs voters to a polling station on November 8, 2016 in Cave Creek, Arizona. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States.
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
Arizona Supreme Court dismisses GOP lawsuit aimed at eliminating early voting
FILE — Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. GOP lawmakers thrust Arizona into the national culture wars Thursday, March 24, 2022, when they passed three bills in party-line votes banning abortion after 15 weeks, prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams and restricting gender-affirming health care for minors. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona GOP governor signs legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote

Early eyes on 2024

GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA - MAY 01: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Trump is supporting Charles Herbster in the Nebraska gubernatorial race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Trump 2024 puzzle is about to get some answers
UNITED STATES - JUNE 22: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, testifies during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled Examining Federal Sentencing for Crack and Powder Cocaine, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Arkansas GOP governor says he's considering 2024 bid and would run even if Trump does
Governor Ron DeSantis signs Florida?s 15-week abortion ban into law at Nacion de Fe church in Kissimmee. on April 14. The law, which goes into effect July 1, bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking, but does allow exemptions in cases where a pregnancy is ?serious risk? to the mother or a fatal abnormality is detected if two physicians confirm the diagnosis in writing. (Photo by Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/FILE
DeSantis amplifies 2024 chatter with trip to Nevada to campaign for Senate candidate Laxalt
President Joe Biden speaks about the war in Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
A frustrated Joe Biden will go on the attack against Republicans in the midterms -- and into 2024
Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images
RNC unanimously votes to withdraw from commission that sponsors presidential debates
Delegates are seated at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention, meeting in the Richardson Ballroom, Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to renominate Donald Trump to be President of the United States and Mike Pence to be Vice President. (Photo by Chris Carlson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS CARLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Chris Carlson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Republicans may decide this year on host cities for 2024 and 2028 conventions
Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic officials approve plan that could shake up presidential primary calendar
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks a news conference in Fellsmere, Florida, on February 28, 2022.
Patrick Dove/TCPalm/USA Today Network
DeSantis tops $100 million for Florida reelection race -- and sends signal to 2024 Republican field

Retirements

Retirements are not a perfect indicator of future midterm outcomes, but they’re a sign. A wave of retirements has hit the House Democratic Caucus this election cycle. The party that has had more elected officials retiring from public office has lost seats in eight of the last 12 midterm cycles since 1974, according to CNN’s Harry Enten.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 10: Kai Kahele, Democrat running for Tulsi Gabbord's House seat in Hawaii's 2nd District, speaks with Roll Call on June 10, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele will retire from Congress, source says
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., speaks during the Problem Solvers Caucus press conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Fred Upton, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, retiring from House seat
Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Ohio GOP lawmaker announces retirement citing redistricting 'circus'
Analysis
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Here's why Democrats' chances of winning in November are slipping
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, talks to reporters at his Nashville office, Feb. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Mattise/AP
Tennessee lawmaker becomes latest House Democrat not to seek reelection
Two long-serving Democratic congressmen announce they won't seek reelection in 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Representative Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican from Indiana, speaks at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hillon September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Treasury secretary this week warned in a letter to congressional leaders that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless Congress suspends or increases the debt limit. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images
GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth announces he won't seek reelection to Indiana seat
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 27: Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus news conference in the Capitol on Black priorities in the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better agenda on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Rep. Brenda Lawrence adds to growing number of House Democrats retiring at end of this term

Politics resources

CNN
Sunday through Friday, we’ll boil down What Matters and deliver it straight to your inbox.
CNN
CNN's Chris Cillizza cuts through the political spin and tells you what you need to know.
CNN
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian
CNN
CNN's White House reporter Stephen Collinson and international news editor Caitlin Hu explain how we got here, what it means — and where America and the world are heading next.
cnn
Conversations about civic engagement in America and the issues that matter most to you. Get updates from us about exclusive events and tools delivered to your inbox weekly.
CNN
Margins of Error Podcast with CNN's Harry Enten