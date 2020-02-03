41 Pledged Delegates 8 Super Delegates Date of Caucuses : February 3, 2020 Delegate Allocation: Proportional Total delegates at stake: 49

Iowa’s caucuses are the first in the nation. In the 2016 general election, Donald Trump won the state with 51.15% of the vote, compared with Hillary Clinton’s nearly 41.74%. Iowa is a heavily contested presidential battleground. Al Gore won the state by just 0.3% in 2000, while George W. Bush won in 2004 by 0.7%. Bush was the first GOP presidential candidate to carry Iowa in 20 years. Barack Obama won with 54% in 2008 and 52% in 2012. Des Moines, Iowa’s biggest city, is one of the strongest Democratic areas in the state; rural western Iowa is generally the most heavily Republican area. The Mississippi River city of Davenport is one of the most significant battlegrounds, with Linn County (home to the state’s second-largest city, Cedar Rapids) also attracting a significant amount of attention from both parties. These eastern areas supported both Hillary Clinton and GOP Senate and gubernatorial candidates since 2016. White evangelical/born-again voters composed 34% of Iowa’s 2016 electorate, and Trump won 70% of those voters. Romney won a smaller percentage of these voters in 2012, but they made up a slightly larger share of the electorate.