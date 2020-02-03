Who's Winning
Candidates
All Candidates
DEMOCRATS
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump (Incumbent)
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
States & Territories
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Democrats Abroad
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Northern Mariana Islands
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virgin Islands
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

Iowa

41
PLEDGED
DELEGATES
Overview
Overview
Polling
Demographics
41
Pledged Delegates
8
Super Delegates
Date of CaucusesFebruary 3, 2020
Delegate Allocation: Proportional
Total delegates at stake: 49
Iowa’s caucuses are the first in the nation. In the 2016 general election, Donald Trump won the state with 51.15% of the vote, compared with Hillary Clinton’s nearly 41.74%. Iowa is a heavily contested presidential battleground. Al Gore won the state by just 0.3% in 2000, while George W. Bush won in 2004 by 0.7%. Bush was the first GOP presidential candidate to carry Iowa in 20 years. Barack Obama won with 54% in 2008 and 52% in 2012. Des Moines, Iowa’s biggest city, is one of the strongest Democratic areas in the state; rural western Iowa is generally the most heavily Republican area. The Mississippi River city of Davenport is one of the most significant battlegrounds, with Linn County (home to the state’s second-largest city, Cedar Rapids) also attracting a significant amount of attention from both parties. These eastern areas supported both Hillary Clinton and GOP Senate and gubernatorial candidates since 2016. White evangelical/born-again voters composed 34% of Iowa’s 2016 electorate, and Trump won 70% of those voters. Romney won a smaller percentage of these voters in 2012, but they made up a slightly larger share of the electorate.
2020 Election News
2020 Election News
Delegate 101
No recent articles published