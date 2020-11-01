Follow CNN Politics
Control of the Senate rests on the outcomes of two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. If Democrats can flip both seats, they’ll be in control. In November, Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. Follow live coverage

PAST RESULTS

2016 Georgia president
Candidate%Votes
Trump
icon / checkmark
51.0%
2,089,104
Clinton
45.9%
1,877,963
Johnson
3.1%
125,306
2018 Georgia governor
Candidate%Votes
Kemp
icon / checkmark
50.2%
1,978,408
Abrams
48.8%
1,923,685
2018 Georgia house
9republicans5democrats

DEMOGRAPHICS

Georgia population estimate (2019):
US population estimate (2019):

RACE

Georgia
US
White
59% GA
73% US
Black or African American
31% GA
13% US
Hispanic or Latino
9% GA
18% US
Asian
4% GA
5% US
Other
3% GA
5% US
Native American
<1% GA
<1% US
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander
<1% GA
<1% US

INCOME

Georgia
US
Household median income
$55,679 GA
$60,293 US
Unemployment rate (11/2020)
5.7% GA
6.7% US
Population under federal poverty level
16% GA
14% US

EDUCATION

Georgia
US
Bachelor's degree or higher (Adults 25+)
31% GA
32% US

Notes

  • All times ET.
  • Not all candidates are listed.
  • CNN will broadcast a projected winner only after an extensive review of data from a number of sources.
  • "Flipped seat" denotes a race where the 2020 projected winner is from a different party than the previous winner or incumbent.
  • Both Maine and Nebraska allow electoral votes to be split. In Maine, two of four electoral votes go to the statewide winner and one electoral vote goes to the winner in each of the two congressional districts. In Nebraska, two of five electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide vote. One electoral vote goes to the winner in each of Nebraska's three congressional districts.