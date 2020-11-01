Georgia Georgia Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Control of the Senate rests on the outcomes of two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. If Democrats can flip both seats, they’ll be in control. In November, Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. Follow live coverage

