Joe Biden
51%
Donald Trump
(Incumbent)
43%
View the polls in the CNN Poll of Polls:
Monmouth University (9/24-9/27), New York Times/Siena College (9/22-9/24), ABC/Washington Post (9/21-9/24), Quinnipiac University (9/17-9/21), NBC/WSJ (9/13-9/16), NPR/PBS/Marist (9/11-9/16)
Polls shown below track voters’ views nationwide on the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Polls are only displayed here if they meet CNN’s standards for reporting. It is important to remember that in the U.S., the president is elected by the electoral college, not by the popular vote, and national polls can only approximate the popular vote.