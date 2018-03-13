LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Republicans are on offense in the Senate, where they’re hoping to add to their current two-seat majority. Ten Democratic senators are facing re-election in states President Trump won in 2016, five of which he took by double digits. To have a chance at controlling the Senate at the end of the night, Democrats will have to cut their losses in these 10 states, pick up seats in states like Nevada and Arizona -- two states that have been trending blue in recent years -- and potentially flip a seat in a traditionally red state like Tennessee or Texas. It’s an uphill climb for Democrats, who lost control of the Senate during the 2014 midterms.

