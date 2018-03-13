LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Democrats need to flip 23 Republican-held seats to take control of the House of Representatives. Historically, the party not in control of the White House performs stronger in the midterms, and 2018 could continue the trend. Many of the critical battles will be fought in the suburbs, where Democrats hope they can win over affluent and well-educated voters. Advantages in enthusiasm and fundraising have Democrats optimistic about their chances, but Republicans have strong economic conditions and a more reliable voter base for turnout.

