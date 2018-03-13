LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

In a year when Republicans must defend 26 governorships, Democrats have pickup opportunities in several traditionally blue states in presidential elections like Maine and New Mexico and swing states like Iowa and Wisconsin. Even some usually less competitive states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia could see tight gubernatorial elections. Republicans are hoping to flip the governorship in Alaska, where independent Gov. Bill Walker dropped his bid for re-election less than three weeks before the election. This year’s gubernatorial elections could be critical for the next decade of national politics, as many of the new governors will have veto power over new redistricting maps after the 2020 census.

