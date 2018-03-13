In a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 19 points in 2016, Indiana has both Senate and House primaries on May 8. Two GOP representatives, Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, and State Rep. Mike Braun will battle it out to determine who takes on Sen. Joe Donnelly, one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election this year.
Ohio voters are narrowing down the field for openings in the governor's mansion, US House and US Senate on May 8. The race to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich will be an important race to watch, as former Obama Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray seeks to bring his party back into the governor's mansion, possibly with the help of populist Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is up for re-election in the Buckeye State.
Democrat Joe Manchin will face a tough re-election fight for his Senate seat in November in a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by over 40 points. The GOP primary for the race is competitive, with Rep. Evan Jenkins battling Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and ex-convict Don Blankenship, former CEO of Massey Energy Co. Indiana is holding primaries for several US House seats as well.
