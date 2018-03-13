Predictions of the 2018 election results
See a forecast where you live
REPUBLICAN SENATE CONTROL
Less likely election result
Margin of error predicts outcome 95% of the time
Harry Explains the Forecast
What is the margin of error?
Look, we’re making a forecast. It’s not going to be perfect. Anything within this range could reasonably happen, though we expect the result to be close to our best estimate.
How does the prediction update?
The prediction updates every day as more polls come out. The prediction should become more accurate the closer we are to the election.
Harry's Races to Watch
The 15 races with the smallest margin between parties
Forecast History
Forecasts are rarely perfect and will move over time as new information becomes available. See how the forecast has moved in this neat looking chart.
By Harry Enten, Sam Petulla, Parker Quinn, Brice Acree, Vijith Assar, Matthew Conlen, Brad Oyler, Will Mullery, Joyce Tseng and Mark Barilla.