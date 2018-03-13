Exit Polls
Exit polls are surveys of a random sample of voters taken after they leave their voting location, supplemented by telephone interviews to account for absentee or early voters in many states. Pollsters use this data to assess how voters feel about a particular race or ballot measure, as well as what they think about a range of issues.
Notes
- All times ET.
- Not all candidates are listed.
- CNN will broadcast a projected winner only after an extensive review of data from a number of sources.
- Results data may not always add up to 100 percent due to rounding.