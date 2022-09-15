Rail strike averted after Biden announces tentative deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for selfie pictures as he attends the flag hoisting ceremony in Izium after the Ukrainian forces took control of the city from the Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 14, 2022.

What we're covering

  • Unions and management reached a tentative deal early Thursday, averting a freight railroad strike that could have brought 30% of the nation’s freight to a grinding halt and pushed prices higher for many goods.
  • The White House announced the deal with unions representing more than 50,000 engineers and conductors just after 5 a.m. ET.
  • The deal gives the union members an immediate 14% raise with back pay dating back to 2020, and raises totaling 24% during the five-year life of the contract, that runs from 2020 through 2024. It also gives them cash bonuses of $1,000 a year.

Here's how Biden navigated a political and economic minefield at a critical moment in rail negotiations

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

With the midterm elections looming and President Joe Biden’s pledge to be the most pro-union president in US history, the negotiations between the rail industry and union representatives was an acute political landmine that increasingly unsettled Democrats torn between close union allies and the fear of major economic disruption.

White House officials had been engaged in a two-pronged sprint to encourage negotiations while also trying to secure contingency options for a worst-case scenario. 

This is how the Biden administration averted the crisis:

Negotiations:

Biden had been closely watching the talks and had received regular updates through the last several days.

Senior White House staff, Cabinet officials and Biden himself had worked the phones for days to try and break the impasse. But they had also made clear in those discussions with industry and union representatives that their role is as a neutral arbiter, people familiar with the conversations said.

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh had been at the center of the ongoing talks. But despite two years of talks, an increasingly heated dispute over engineer and conductor attendance policies had left talks at a virtual standstill between the two largest of 12 unions involved in the talks. 

Over the course of 20 hours on Wednesday, Walsh huddled with union and freight rail company representatives in an effort to break the logjam.

At this critical point of negotiations, a flood of statements went out throughout Wednesday from industry groups across nearly every critical US economic sector detailing the potential for devastating consequences of a shutdown.

“This is how any high-stakes negotiation goes,” the source familiar with the White House approach said. “All parties are always seeking leverage.”

As the marathon meeting between parties neared its 12th hour, Biden called in and underscored the stakes.

His message was consistent with the one he’d delivered in private calls over the course of the last several weeks, sources said, but an urgency framed around just how devastating a rail shutdown would be for the country was palpable. 

“Failure wasn’t an option here,” one source with direct knowledge of the call said. “Everyone knew the stakes, but the President really hammered home how deep and catastrophic leaving without an agreement would be for the entire country.” 

Eight hours later, Biden announced that a tentative deal had been reached.

Securing a contingency plan

The White House had been engaged in intensive discussions with key players in shipping, trucking and air freight to gauge the capacity to backfill freight rail disruptions if the strike did happen.

Officials stressed in those conversations they were ready to deploy any tool at their disposal that would help. 

Biden named retired Gen. Stephen Lyons, the former head of US Transportation Command, as his port and supply chain envoy in June. He was tasked with establishing lines of communication between ocean liners and rail participants, officials said — something that deepened his relationships inside the industry, but also underscored the necessity of cooperation across supply chain components that are nearly entirely private-sector operated.

More than a year of outreach to key industry groups across the supply chain have created the administration’s own clear lines of communication, which one official views as exceedingly critical in a worst-case scenario. 

Read the full report here.

Tentative agreement addresses key attendance policy

From CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich

New details of the tentative agreement between labor unions and rail lines address a key attendance policy that was holding up the deal.

The tentative agreement will exempt “time off for certain medical events from carrier attendance policies,” according to a joint statement from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART). 

The union said if this issue was not addressed in the new contract, they would strike at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday morning. A points-based attendance policy made it hard for workers to take time off for sick leave because members would lose points – and the only way to get them back was to work more – or face penalty, according to the union. 

Members will get one additional paid day off as well as voluntary assigned days off. 

“Most importantly, for the first time ever, the agreement provides our members with the ability to take time away from work to attend to routine and preventive medical care, as well as exemptions from attendance policies for hospitalizations and surgical procedures,” the statement read.

The agreement also gives union members an immediate 14% raise with back pay dating to 2020 and raises totaling 24% during the five-year life of the contract, which runs from 2020 through 2024. It also gives them cash bonuses of $1,000 a year for five-year life of the contract. 

There will be no copay or deductible increases or changes to health care. Monthly health care costs will freeze at the end of the five-year agreement, according to the statement.  

There will be no increases to copays or deductibles and there are no disruptions to the existing health care networks. 

What’s next: The agreement will now go to members for a vote for ratification.

National Retail Federation "relieved" and "cautiously optimistic" over freight rail agreement

From CNN’s Richard Davis

The National Retail Federation on Thursday expressed relief following the White House announcement of a tentative agreement between the freight railroads and rail labor organizations.

“We are relieved and cautiously optimistic that this devastating nationwide rail strike has been averted,” President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. 

Shay went on to say that the NRF hopes the railway workers will accept the new terms of the contract and that the “railway system can continue to operate on behalf of the millions of hardworking Americans who rely on it for their jobs and the economic security of our country.”

Amtrak looking to restore service following tentative agreement

From CNN's Pete Muntean
People wait on an Amtrak train platform at Union Station in Los Angeles as stoppages are announced on September 14.
People wait on an Amtrak train platform at Union Station in Los Angeles as stoppages are announced on September 14.
(Ashley Landis/AP)

Amtrak said it “is working quickly to restore canceled trains” following the announcement of a tentative deal avoiding a freight rail worker strike. 

The railroad had planned to cancel all long-distance trains as well as some state-sponsored trains on 10 other lines. It had already canceled some of its long distance runs.

“Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures,” the railroad said in a statement. “Will provide update soon as information becomes available.”

White House announces deal reached to avert freight rail strike

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Phil Mattingly

President Biden announced early Thursday morning that the unions and rail companies have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike ahead of a critical deadline

Biden called it “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic” as well as for “the railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers.”

A Department of Labor spokesperson added:

“Moments ago, following 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at the Department of Labor, rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy. Secretary Walsh and the Biden Administration applaud all parties for reaching this hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal. Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country.”

What we know: Negotiations to avert the railway strike went on for 20 hours, with a deal reached around 5 a.m. ET, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Officials are calling this “tentative agreement” only because the agreement now goes back to the unions for a vote and as part of the tentative agreement, both parties agree to a “post-ratification cooling off period” of several weeks.

The source also said Biden “made a crucial call” to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and negotiators at 9 p.m. last night.

