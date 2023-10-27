New York CNN —

Instant ramen Cup Noodles is giving its packaging its first major makeover in 50 years — but customers might not immediately notice it.

Beginning in early 2024, the cups will be made from paper rather than styrofoam, also known as polystyrene, making the packaging more environmentally friendly. The change also means that for the first time ever, the ramen can now be made in the microwave, eliminating the need for boiling hot water.

However, the ramen’s recognizable logo and packaging design aren’t changing. The new cups will be used for all the roughly dozen flavors