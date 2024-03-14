What we're covering here
- JUST IN: James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
- Mother already convicted: James Crumbley’s conviction comes a month after the shooter’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a novel legal case that stood as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting.
- Sentenced together: Sentencing for James Crumbley will be April 9, the judge said in court. His wife will be sentenced on that same date and time.