Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

Elise Hammond Aditi Sangal
By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal and Tori B. Powell, CNN
Updated 7:45 PM EDT, Thu March 14, 2024
PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, re-enters the courtroom after a break on the first day of his trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were shot and killed by his son, on March 7, 2024 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley's wife Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on the same four counts at her trial last month, the first time in U.S. history that a parent was tried in relation to a mass school shooting that was committed by their child. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
What we're covering here

  • JUST IN: James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
  • Mother already convicted: James Crumbley’s conviction comes a month after the shooter’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a novel legal case that stood as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting.
  • Sentenced together: Sentencing for James Crumbley will be April 9, the judge said in court. His wife will be sentenced on that same date and time.
