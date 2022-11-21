For those who never did get their hands on a spanking new Xbox console, now you can make up for lost time — for less. In honor of Black Friday, and to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you can grab Microsoft’s entry level Xbox Series S at its lowest price ever.

The Xbox Series S is the best overall value in console gaming, and though it may not be as fully realized as the more expensive Xbox Series X for $500, you’ll still get a super quick solid-state drive (SSD) inside a smaller, modern, more easy to maneuver body. You also get up to 120 frames per second and 1440p resolution, for crisp, smooth gameplay

Without a disc drive, you’ll be all-digital with the Series S, and most games have almost zero loading times. We especially like the Quick Resume feature, which lets you immediately switch between whatever games you might have open, and pick up right where you left off.

In addition, Microsoft is offering up to 30% off on select accessories, like this $40 Xbox Wireless Controller (previously $60), as well as a discount on a selection of Xbox games.