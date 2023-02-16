Presidents Day is upon us, and that means two things: having the day off from work, and using that time to shop at Wayfair for the hottest deals on all things kitchenware, furniture, appliances and more. Luckily, the retailer isn’t making us wait to get in on the good stuff. Starting right now, Wayfair is slashing its prices by up to 70% on all the brands you know and love from Cuisinart to Dyson and KitchenAid.

The best part? You’ll get fast and free shipping on orders over $35, with no code needed to take advantage of all their serious discounts. Check out our roundup of the best deals at Wayfair to shop this Presidents Day, or head to the website to peruse the (endless) selection of home goods at a fraction of the price.

Presidents Day decor deals

Presidents Day cookware deals

Presidents Day kitchen and dining deals

Presidents Day lighting and living room deals

Presidents Day bedroom and office deals