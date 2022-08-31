Home, tech, clothing, toys, food, sporting goods: They’re all on serious sale during Walmart’s Labor Day rollback bonanza. The retailer is ushering out thousands of deals across all categories.

And while you’re shopping, don’t miss out on up to 30% off home deals, up to $200 off mattresses and up to 20% off patio and garden, plus back-to-college rollbacks and Baby Days Deals from Sept. 1 to 30 and the Mega Beauty event from Sept. 3 to 30.

Ready to start shopping? Here are 20 deals to add to your cart now.

Patio and garden deals

$197 $164 at Walmart

Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill Walmart

Save 33% on this four-burner propane gas grill that includes a side burner, 619 square inches of cooking space (enough for 25 burgers at a time!), wheels for easy transport, a removable grease tray, two fixed side shelves and more.

$124 $63 at Walmart

Mainstays Outdoor Wood Rocking Chair Walmart

You’ll never want to leave your front porch when you fill it with this classic slat acacia wood rocking chair. Available in several shades, it has a curved back, high armrests and a contoured seat and holds up to 250 pounds. At almost 50% off, you definitely should get two.

$379 $197 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Round Propane Fire Pit Walmart

Who cares if nights will soon be chilly? You’ll be happy to continue hanging out in the backyard long after the sun goes down with this 37-inch gas fire pit — now 47% off — that’s made with a wicker base and aluminum top. You’ll get the pit, glass beads and a lid that allows you to use it as a table when you don’t need a fire.

$49.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Expert Gardener Kids Elevated Bed Walmart

Get the kids involved with gardening with this sweet wood elevated garden bed. It comes with a blackboard on one side to keep track of what’s planted (and four water-soluble color chalks) and veggie patterns on the other. Get it now for 20% off.

Electronics deals

$498 $398 at Walmart

Hisense 65-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV Walmart

Get a crystal clear picture (and save $100) with this Hisense Roku R6 Series TV that features 4K ultra-high definition, HRD, the Roku operating system, gaming mode, DTS Studio Sound and more. Bonus: It works with Google Assistant so you can use voice, the remote or Roku app to control it.

$187 $159 at Walmart

Audio-Technica Wireless Turntable Walmart

Record snobs, listen up: This turntable uses Bluetooth to offer high-fidelity audio connected wirelessly to speakers and other devices or can be wired to existing systems. It has two speeds (33 ⅓ and 45 RPM), a die-cast aluminum platter and a cartridge with a replaceable diamond stylus, among other features — and right now it’s 15% off.

$199 $119 at Walmart

Gateway 11.6-Inch Ultra-Slim Notebook Walmart

Just the thing for back-to-school season, this 11.6-inch ultra-slim portable notebook comes in fun colors (pink, blue or green), has a precision touchpad, 4 GB of RAM, a front-facing camera, built-in speakers and a microphone, more than eight hours of battery light and more. And at 40% off, it won’t break your school-shopping budget.

$214 $179.99 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case Walmart

Upgrade your old headphones with Apple’s wireless AirPods Pro that feature noise cancellation and transparency mode, are water- and sweat-resistant, have three sizes of silicone tips so you can customize the fit, offer 24-plus hours of listening time with the charging case and are Siri accessible. Get them now for 17% off their list price.

Small appliances deals

$99 $89 at Walmart

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus 12-Quart Multi-Cooker Walmart

Air fry, deep fry, dehydrate, toast, bake, roast, broil or use it as a rotisserie oven or pizza grill. This extra-large 12-quart multi-cooker, now 10% off, does it all. With nine customizable cooking functions, it combines 1,700 watts of rapid air technology with 360-degree circulation to get your food extra crisp without taking up tons of counter space.

$36.88 $29.98 at Walmart

Bissell Turbo Slim Vacuum Walmart

At 19% off, we’re tempted to pick up one of these handy cordless, compact vacuums for the car, the office, the upstairs, the downstairs — everywhere! A lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 minutes of cleaning on a charge, it includes a 2-in-1 crevice tool/dusting brush, a USB charger and a wall charger stand. Goodbye crumbs, pet hair, dust bunnies …

$215.99 $173.16 at Walmart

Vevor Fried Ice Cream Roll Machine Walmart

When the machine you didn’t know you needed goes on sale for 20% off, you pay attention. This commercial-grade, stainless steel machine makes fried and rolled ice cream, comes with a large cooling pan, easy-to-use controls, a defrost function and can be used to make soft and hard ice cream, smoothies, slushies and more, allowing you to mix in candy, fruit or other goodies. If ice cream is on your daily menu, this will make you the most popular parent on the block.

$34.98 $24.98 at Walmart

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker With Reusable Tumbler and Filter Walmart

Save some serious dough on all those coffee shop runs with this compact iced coffee maker. Now 28% off, it comes in four colors, and includes a scoop, tumbler and reusable filter. In just minutes, you’ll have an iced coffee at home or in your office for a fraction of the cost.

Clothing and accessories deals

$35 $27.99 at Walmart

Lugz Men’s Hayden High Top Sneaker Walmart

Give your fall wardrobe a little kick with this retro-style high top canvas sneaker that comes in white, black or black and white. They’re now 20% off.

$14.96 $12.46 at Walmart

Avia Women’s Performance Ankle Tights with Side Pockets Walmart

Lacking the motivation to get yourself to the gym? A new pair of workout tights, like these that are now 17% off, might do the trick. Made with moisture-wicking fabric and featuring reflective accents, a high rise, internal drawstring and handy side pockets, they’ll have you lacing up your shoes in no time.

$45 $32.97 at Walmart

Scoop Women’s Rancher Hat Walmart

The quickest way to transform your summer wardrobe to fall? Add a chic wool hat. This structured, wide-brim rancher-style hat, in taupe or black (and 27% off), has a branded trim with a gold accent, is lined and adds an instant shot of cool to any outfit.

$50 $17.99 at Walmart

Champion Men’s Powerblend Crewneck Sweatshirt Walmart

Late summer days and evenings call for layering, and this classic Champion sweatshirt will have you, well, covered. At a huge 64% off, you may just want to pick it up in a few colors (there are 22 to choose from!).

Toys deals

$15.88 $8.94 at Walmart

Squishmallows 12-inch Plush Maui the Pineapple Toy Walmart

If your little one isn’t already begging for a Squishmallow, just wait. The popular brand comes in a slew of styles, is super-soft and perfect to use as a pillow or cuddle toy. At 44% off, we suggest stocking up to have on hand for birthday gifts all year.

$34.99 $26.13 at Walmart

VTech Mix and Match-a-Saurus Dinosaur Learning Toy Walmart

Paleontologists in training will flip for this cute dino toy that roars, dances, laughs, plays music and more, now 25% off. With a whopping 27 combos of emotions (happy, angry or sleepy), music styles (hip-hop, marching or ballet) and character types (dinosaur, robot or monster), it offers endless fun for kids ages 2 to 5.

$198 $158 at Walmart

Hover-1 Matrix Electric Hoverboard Walmart

Save 20% on this hoverboard designed for riders ages 8 and older, and up to 180 pounds. It has non-slip foot pedals, reaches a max speed of 6 miles per hour, is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can listen to music as you travel and it has a charge time of five hours, with a max distance of 3 miles. Let’s ride!

$499.99 $289 at Walmart

KidKraft Bancroft Wooden Playhouse Walmart

Ever wish the kids would play out back more often? Snap up this adorable wooden playhouse, now 42% off at Walmart, and you’ll have to beg them to come back in. Sized to hold up to three kids ages 3 to 8, it has flower boxes, a working door and doorbell, a big side window, chalkboard and more.