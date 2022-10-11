Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Swiping through your TikTok For You Page can be a lot like scrolling through the pages of Amazon Prime Early Access deals — there are tons of cool products, but it can be hard to tell what’s actually worth the hype. From TikTok-famous gadgets to Instagram-worthy beauty buys, we’ve found the best deals on viral products that are actually worth shopping during the two-day event. Great for holiday gifts or just for fun, Prime members won’t want to miss these deals.
Viral lifestyle deals
Get 30% off the 40-ounce version of this cult-favorite water bottle. We love that it's dishwasher-safe and will keep beverages cold all day.
We love this handy suction tool that helps provide relief from bothersome bug bites and stings. Save 32% on the three-pack now.
Get 42% off our pick for the best air fryer. It's durable and easy to use, and perfectly crisps french fries and more.
Never go sauceless again with this clever clip that lets you keep the sauce of your choice on hand while in the car.
When working from home became the norm, the internet went wild for desktop vacuum cleaners. This top-rated pick is palm-sized and battery-powered.
Upgrade your cup of joe with this electric whisk that gives you creamy froth whether you use dairy or nondairy milk.
Save a couple bucks and a whole lot of stress with this nifty drain protector that catches hair, prevents clogs and makes cleanup a breeze.
This travel-friendly water bottle is easy to take on-the-go, whether in use or collapsed and stowed away.
Dog owners love the convenience of this water bottle and poop bag holder for long walks, hikes or even car rides.
Viral beauty deals
A TikTok-approved alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, this fan-favorite hair tool and our favorite budget blow-dryer combines a round brush with a hair dryer, cutting down on styling time.
Lash serums are taking over TikTok, and reviewers love this top-rated pick on Amazon for its lengthening and thickening effect after several weeks.
This ice roller has a cult following for its face de-puffing power and refreshing effect, and you can grab it now for 20% off.
This viral perfume made waves on TikTok for its enchanting pheromone fragrance that reacts with the wearer's skin pH to create a unique scent. We can't resist this travel-friendly roll-on for under $10.
Save 20% on this viral beauty favorite that's perfect for your skin cycling routine. It gently exfoliates with salicylic acid to clear pores and smooth skin texture.
This skin-shedding foot peel went viral for its disgustingly satisfying results, after testing it, we agree — it's gross yet highly effective.
Don't be fooled by the green goo — this editor-approved blush oil changes color when applied, reacting to the wearer's skin pH and creating a custom shade.
Originally made for manscaping below the belt, this trimmer went viral when women started using it and giving it glowing reviews.
Viral fashion deals
With over 16,000 5-star ratings, this popular coat is thick and windproof, with plenty of pockets to stash your belongings and keep your hands warm. You can grab it for 45% off for yourself, and a matching one up to 50% off for your little one.
The logomania trend is still going strong, and Calvin Klein's cute underwear dares to be seen. For 52% off, what's not to love about this comfy cotton bralette?
Cloud sandals have become the at-home footwear of choice for TikTokers and anyone who wants the feeling of wearing pillows on their feet.