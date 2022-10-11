Underscored_PEAS 2022-Viral-Product-lead image.jpg
Swiping through your TikTok For You Page can be a lot like scrolling through the pages of Amazon Prime Early Access deals — there are tons of cool products, but it can be hard to tell what’s actually worth the hype. From TikTok-famous gadgets to Instagram-worthy beauty buys, we’ve found the best deals on viral products that are actually worth shopping during the two-day event. Great for holiday gifts or just for fun, Prime members won’t want to miss these deals.

Viral lifestyle deals

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Amazon

Get 30% off the 40-ounce version of this cult-favorite water bottle. We love that it's dishwasher-safe and will keep beverages cold all day.

$54.95 $38.46 at Amazon
Bug Bite Thing, 3-Pack
Bug Bite Thing
Bug Bite Thing
Amazon

We love this handy suction tool that helps provide relief from bothersome bug bites and stings. Save 32% on the three-pack now.

Read our review

$24.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Get 42% off our pick for the best air fryer. It's durable and easy to use, and perfectly crisps french fries and more.

Read our review

$129.99 $75.99 at Amazon
Saucemoto Dip Clip
Saucemoto Dip Clip
Saucemoto Dip Clip
Amazon

Never go sauceless again with this clever clip that lets you keep the sauce of your choice on hand while in the car.

$12.99 $8 at Amazon
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

When working from home became the norm, the internet went wild for desktop vacuum cleaners. This top-rated pick is palm-sized and battery-powered.

$16.98 $10.38 at Amazon
Zulay Milk Frother
Zulay Milk Frother
Zulay Milk Frother
Amazon

Upgrade your cup of joe with this electric whisk that gives you creamy froth whether you use dairy or nondairy milk.

$21.99 $11.98 at Amazon
TubShroom Hair Catcher
TubShroom
TubShroom
Amazon

Save a couple bucks and a whole lot of stress with this nifty drain protector that catches hair, prevents clogs and makes cleanup a breeze.

$12.99 $11.01 at Amazon
Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle
stojo-collapsiblewaterbottle-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This travel-friendly water bottle is easy to take on-the-go, whether in use or collapsed and stowed away.

$20 $15 at Amazon
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle With Poop Bag Dispenser
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle With Poop Bag Dispenser
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle With Poop Bag Dispenser
Amazon

Dog owners love the convenience of this water bottle and poop bag holder for long walks, hikes or even car rides.

$16.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Viral beauty deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
revlon one step plus product card cnnu
Amazon

A TikTok-approved alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, this fan-favorite hair tool and our favorite budget blow-dryer combines a round brush with a hair dryer, cutting down on styling time.

Read our review

$69.99 $48 at Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash-Enhancing Serum
cultfav grande lash
Amazon

Lash serums are taking over TikTok, and reviewers love this top-rated pick on Amazon for its lengthening and thickening effect after several weeks.

$36 $25.20 at Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon

This ice roller has a cult following for its face de-puffing power and refreshing effect, and you can grab it now for 20% off.

$18.99 $15.19 at Amazon
Pure Instinct Pheromone-Infused Roll-On
pure instinct
Amazon

This viral perfume made waves on TikTok for its enchanting pheromone fragrance that reacts with the wearer's skin pH to create a unique scent. We can't resist this travel-friendly roll-on for under $10.

$23.95 $9.95 at Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Save 20% on this viral beauty favorite that's perfect for your skin cycling routine. It gently exfoliates with salicylic acid to clear pores and smooth skin texture.

$34 $27.20 at Amazon
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Baby Foot Original Foot Exfoliant Peel
Baby Foot Original Foot Exfoliant Peel
Amazon

This skin-shedding foot peel went viral for its disgustingly satisfying results, after testing it, we agree — it's gross yet highly effective.

Read our review

$30 $20 at Amazon
Youthforia BYO Blush
youthforia-byoblush-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Don't be fooled by the green goo — this editor-approved blush oil changes color when applied, reacting to the wearer's skin pH and creating a custom shade.

$35.99 $28.79 at Amazon
Meridian The Trimmer
Meridian The Trimmer
undefined —
Meridian The Trimmer
Amazon

Originally made for manscaping below the belt, this trimmer went viral when women started using it and giving it glowing reviews.

$75 $47.32 at Amazon

Viral fashion deals

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
cultfavs orolay
Amazon

With over 16,000 5-star ratings, this popular coat is thick and windproof, with plenty of pockets to stash your belongings and keep your hands warm. You can grab it for 45% off for yourself, and a matching one up to 50% off for your little one.

$159.99 $88.49 at Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Bralette
calvin-klein-bralette-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

The logomania trend is still going strong, and Calvin Klein's cute underwear dares to be seen. For 52% off, what's not to love about this comfy cotton bralette?

$38 $18.16 at Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slippers
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon

Cloud sandals have become the at-home footwear of choice for TikTokers and anyone who wants the feeling of wearing pillows on their feet.

$35.99 $23.98 at Amazon