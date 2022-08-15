Every day, CNN Underscored strives to bring you a smattering of the best deals to shop on the internet. But now, instead of hunting down deals, we’re creating them ourselves. Our savings-savvy team has collaborated with some of our favorite brands in order to bring our ideal deals wish list into being for a limited time. CNN Underscored’s Deals Fest, a two-day event featuring savings on 28 brands and products that we can’t get enough of, is here exclusively for Underscored readers. The deals will be available from Aug. 15 through Aug. 16.

15% off sitewide with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 15% off sitewide right now, now’s the time to purchase if you’ve had your eye on anything. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.

25% off Onsen Bath Towel with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Unlike typical plush terry options, waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick-drying, thanks to its supima cotton weave. Soft yet durable, the classic Bath Towel is the perfect way to dry off after a shower or bath — and you can confidently reach for it knowing it won’t be wet or musty from its last use. Not to mention, the streamlined aesthetic will make your bathroom look positively spa-like.

30% off 5 or more items with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Parade’s affordable intimates make everyday comfort and style accessible to all. Available in a variety of sizes, colors and designs, Parade panties, briefs, bralettes and loungewear are a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade their underwear drawer. Whether you’re shopping gender-neutral styles, designer collabs, cool mesh options or buttery-soft sets, now’s a great time to stock up.

25% off 360° Body Pillow with code CNN25

CNN/Brett Ferdock

If you love the comfort of a body pillow, you’ll appreciate this U-shaped wonder from Yana Sleep. With customizable fill and 360-degree wraparound feel, this pillow keeps you snug all night. There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, you’re dealing with sore joints or you’re merely a fan of spooning. Plus, it’s great for hot sleepers, thanks to cooling organic cotton and bamboo velour materials.

15% off The Duo with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Upgrade your weeknight dinners with top-quality olive oil from this California-based brand. Brightland sources heirloom olives from family farmers to create preservative-free, unique-tasting oils. The Duo includes two of Brightland’s essentials: Awake, a “bold and robust” oil ideal for cooking, and Alive, a “smooth and grassy” oil best for drizzling over salads, hummus and bread. Both are bottled in gorgeous, minimalist containers you’ll want to display on your countertop.

56% off EarFun Air with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

It is quite literally impossible to overstate how much we at Underscored love these true wireless earbuds from EarFun. Normally going for around $70, they provide high-quality sound without the premium price tag, performing better than earphones nearly double their price. They also boast waterproof technology, a solid microphone and seven hours of playback on a single charge. Best of all? They’re half off in black for our readers — their lowest price ever.

20% off Linen, Classic and Luxe Core Sheet Sets with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Here at Underscored, we really value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen sheets have to offer. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen, ultrasoft cotton percale (from $139) or buttery-soft luxe sateen (from $159), the brand’s offerings will keep you comfy. Choose from gorgeous neutrals as well as limited-edition colors, and save 20% on sets of any size — a deal that matches lows from Brooklinen’s annual Birthday Sale.

2 for $75 Classic Sheer Tights with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have attained cult status for their extreme durability without sacrificing comfort and style. Unlike alternatives on the market, Sheertex tights boast long-lasting resistance to wear and tear (in our test, they held up against broken nails and sharp jewelry), so you don’t need to repurchase after a single snag. With fall and winter approaching, now’s a great time to invest in two pairs of the Classic Sheer Tights with this bundle discount.

$20 OFF Cart Value of $120+ with 2 Items+ with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Colorful Logitech Pop Keys keyboards are more than just novelty — they also deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around stellar experience. And what would a bright, eye-catching keyboard be without a mouse to match? Snag both now, or opt to mix and match other times, for less when you add them to your cart and enter our code. You’ll get $20 off any order over $120 when purchasing two or more items.

20% off Monstera with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, scene-stealing houseplant that isn’t overly fussy, add some greenery to your home with a Monstera from The Sill. Nicknamed the “Swiss cheese plant,” the Monstera is easy to care for — all it needs is bright indirect light and watering every week or so. The Sill will ship a thriving medium or small plant to you for free, plus you can choose a planter and other accessories to make plant care a breeze.

2 for $99 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. With nearly 49,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, ThirdLove’s bestelling bra is available in a whopping 80 sizes (from bands 30 to 48 and cups AA to I) and nine colors. Stats aside, what makes this bra unique is the second-skin fit, incredibly soft micro jersey, ultrathin memory foam cups and beautiful design.

15% off Artisan Series Stand Mixer and attachments with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first-home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer is a forever favorite here at Underscored. Score a premium model — and our pick for best overall stand mixer — with a myriad of attachments at 15% off right now. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just trying your hand at sourdough, a KitchenAid is an unmatched investment piece for your home.

25% off Classic Lace Up Sneaker with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Classic white sneakers are a wardrobe essential that pairs perfectly with any outfit, and Thousand Fell offers stylish options that have the added benefit of being ultra sustainable. Made from entirely biodegradable and recycled materials (think coconut husk and plastic water bottles), these shoes are a win-win for the environment and your closet.

Free 1-month membership (applied at checkout)

Sam Fuller

In our testing, Whoop has been a longtime standout, thanks to its unparalleled in-depth data and analysis of your health via sleek wrist wearable, the Whoop Strap 4.0. To reap all the benefits of Whoop and tailor your exercise for maximum results, you’ll need an app membership that assesses your stats and provides useful guidance for activity and recovery.

35% off Travel Carrier with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

You’d be hard-pressed to find more stylish pet accessories than Wild One’s offerings. The travel carrier is a must-have for pet parents who never want to leave their best friend at home again. Comfortable and airline compliant, this modular bag transforms to your needs: The shoulder strap can act as a leash, and the interior cushion serves as a foldable dog bed.

25% off Evolution S3 Neck Pillow with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

We called the Cabeau Evolution S3 “the Goldilocks of travel pillows” when we named it our pick for best overall travel pillow. Adjustable and compressible to half its full size, we found it to be firm enough for neck support but soft enough for a comfy sleep. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, the Cabeau Evolution S3 is the perfect travel companion for relaxing en route.

20% off SuperPower Short with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Honeylove shapewear offers a sleek, polished look without any of the discomfort that can come with other tight undergarments. These shorts are nicely high-waisted, meaning they can target and visually smooth your torso and thighs. Whether you’re looking to sculpt your butt, define your waist or simply reduce panty lines, you’ll find what you’re looking for with multiple color options and sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

20% off Dumpling Variety Pack and Dip Trio with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Fly By Jing’s Dumpling Variety Pack includes six packages of frozen dumplings in three delicious flavors, so you can heat up a restaurant-caliber meal anytime. The Dumpling Dip Trio is the perfect companion, featuring the brand’s famed Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce and aged black vinegar.

15% off Washable Silk Set with code FOR-CNN-DEALS

Sam Fuller

Lunya’s glam loungewear, luxe separates and other sumptuous sleep-focused accessories are made for unwinding at home like royalty. One of our favorites? A washable silk set that seamlessly combines luxury and practicality for everyday wear. It also promises to keep you cool and comfortable all night long — a win for hot sleepers. If you’re still snoozing in oversized tees, you deserve this stunning, silky pajama upgrade.

20% off The Windmill AC with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Those of us without central air conditioning know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment (especially in summer), but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations, all while managing to look sleek.

39% off your first 2 orders (applied at checkout)

Sam Fuller

Cometeer is a subscription service that partners with some of the best names in coffee (Birch, Equator, Joe Coffee and more) to provide you with a no-effort, no-machine cup of joe (but you can use in a Keurig if you like!). Simply mix the flash-frozen concentrate with cold or hot milk or water and enjoy a truly delicious cup of third-wave coffee from the comfort of your home. With this deal, you’ll get your first two orders of 32 capsules (64 capsules total) for just $78, which comes out to just $1.02 per cup.

20% off Always Pan with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight pots and pans in just one vessel: the Always Pan. This beloved pan looks gorgeous in any kitchen and comes with a variety of clever features, including nonstick coating, an integrated spoon rest and a steamer basket. With 10 different colors to choose from, including neutral options like black Char and gray Steam along with bolder hues like lime green Acid and just-launched, trendy periwinkle Aura, you’re sure to find one to suit your style.

20% off Candle Bundle Kit with code CNNDEALS

CNN/Brett Ferdock

When it comes to making your house feel like home, there’s nothing better than a scented candle. Snif’s candles combine fine fragrance with quality wax blends in beautiful, minimalist glass jars. Best of all, Snif understands that your scent preferences are idiosyncratic and unique — that’s why it offers a convenient trial option. This bundle lets you sample three bestselling, room-filling scents — Birds and the Breeze, Off the Grid and Instant Karma — ranging from earthy to sweet to warm, each of which has a burn time of up to 60 hours.

25% off Lamp & Alarm Clock with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

Loftie entered the market with an alarm clock that wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Recently, Loftie announced its take on another oft-overlooked nightstand necessity: the bedside lamp. More than just a sunrise lamp, this upgrade enhances your routines with smart features like a reading light, breath work guidance, simulated sunsets and more. Snag the Lamp for 25% off and get the same deal on the Clock with our code.

25% off Classic 3.0 and Spa 3.0 with code CNNDEALS

CNN/Brett Ferdock

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it easier to get a thorough clean. It’s also incredibly easy to install on whichever toilet seat you already have — no plumbers required. The Tushy Spa 3.0 is also 25% off with our code, if the ability to adjust water temperature is important to you.

15% off The Pillow (applied at checkout)

Sam Fuller

From the minds that brought you Brooklinen, Marlow pillows offer comfort and versatility for all sleepers. Sporting an aerated foam and microfiber interior and antimicrobial exterior, the pillow’s main innovation is its smart zipper detail that allows you to customize the firmness of your pillow: Like an expandable suitcase, you can unzip one or both of the zippers to create extra loft (and thus, a flatter pillow), or keep them zipped up for an extra-supportive feel. There’s truly something for every pillow preference.

25% off Lyric Foam Mattress with code CNNDEALS25 & 10% off Nomad Collection with code CNNDEALS10

CNN/Brett Ferdock

If you’re not familiar with Burrow, let us explain: The innovative furniture brand sells completely customizable furniture that ships (for free) and promises breezy setup — and now it’s in the mattress game. Cooling, supportive and oh-so-comfortable, the all-foam Lyric Core Mattress offers sleepers a floating, cloudlike sensation. Burrow’s mattress comes tightly rolled in a box and comes outfitted with thoughtful design elements.

41% off Yukon 2.0 with code CNNDEALS

Sam Fuller

We’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From smokeless fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better with upgrades of all the essentials. We specifically tried out the Yukon 2.0 Fire Pit, Solo Stove’s largest fire pit offering, and found that it burned roaring hot with hardly any smoke. Thus, it makes for the ideal centerpiece at your next backyard shindig. Save $20 on the Yukon now, or on any purchase over $200.

