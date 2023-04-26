If you’re like us, you have a packing list nearby when you’re about to embark on a trip. Whether it’s a quick flight for work, a road trip with the family or a romantic getaway with your partner, a list of “musts” is needed in order to make your travel go smoothly. From laptop-friendly totes and wet bags to luggage tags, comfy-but-chic clothes and shoes, packable hats, lightweight sunscreens and hand sanitizers, the list goes on and on.

Finding the right essentials is the tough part. More than ever before, we want to invest in products that are not only high quality and ultra-durable but also feel good in their mission — and spending with women-founded brands is something we can always stand behind.

Here are some of our favorite products from women-founded businesses that are editor-approved and guaranteed to make your travel days easier. The best part is knowing you’re also doing your part to support the female entrepreneurs behind the brands.

Touchland x Smiley Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Trio Amazon One of the only hand sanitizers to go viral during the pandemic — its #touchland hashtag has amassed more than 138 million views on TikTok — Touchland is a favorite among influencers and has a combined 384,000 social media followers. In addition to super cute packaging and delicious-smelling scents, the Touchland sprays are hydrating (not sticky) and last longer than gel options with 500 sprays per container. Founded by Andrea Lisbona in 2010 in Barcelona, the brand is now sold in the US in more than 4,000 stores and is one of our favorite women-owned beauty brands. $30 at Amazon

Scout Original Deano Tote Bag Scout When Deb Waterman Johns needed sturdy, affordable bags for her four kids back in 2004, she couldn’t find any on the market — so she made them herself. Fast-forward nearly two decades and Scout Bags can be spotted at nearly every beach, airport and grocery store in the country. Available in dozens of styles, sizes and patterns, Scout Bags are water-resistant, durable and lightweight, making them the perfect travel accessory. The Original Deano was the brand’s first product and has sold more than 1,000,000 units since, thanks to its organize-everything features and affordable price tag. Today, Scout is based in Georgetown and has an almost-all-female staff running the show. $49 at Scout Bags

Calpak Haven Laptop Bag Calpak There are luxury totes and there are laptop bags — it’s rare to find a combination of the two, but trust us, Calpak has done it with Haven. Perfect for work and travel, this leather tote comes in eight colorways and features a removable laptop sleeve (complete with seven pockets!) for keeping all your stuff organized. More to know: Haven also comes with a crossbody strap and has a built-in trolley sleeve for easy luggage attachment. Founded by Judy and Edward Kwon in California more than 30 years ago, Calpak offers some of our favorite sleek, affordable and highly functional travel accessories. $178 at Calpak

Janessa Leoné Alexei Hat Janessa Leone A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow are huge fans of California-based Janessa Leoné’s luxe hats that are — wait for it — travel-friendly. Anyone who has ever packed their fedora in a suitcase only to unpack a sandwiched, crinkled hat upon arrival knows that not all hats travel equally. While she first shot to fame with her gorgeous wool hats in 2013, Janessa has since expanded to include straw options created specifically to be packable. Simply fold the hat in half lengthwise and it will pop open looking brand new when you’re ready to wear it at your final destination. Did we mention the hats also have UPF 45 built into them? Done and done. $267 at Janessa Leone

Rifle Paper Co. Luggage Tag Rifle Paper Co. Add a pop of color to your luggage while also making it easily identifiable at baggage claim with Rifle Paper Co.’s cute luggage tag. Bearing co-founder & chief creative officer Anna Bond’s hand-painted floral designs, the tag also has an interior card meant for storing your contact details, but only your name can be seen through the public-facing window. $28 at Rifle Paper Co

Editor Favorite Cadence – Build Your 6 Cadence Since coming on the market a couple of years ago, the modular Cadence Capsule containers have taken the travel gear industry by storm. Developed by Steph Hon, a former home organizer for celebrities, Cadence is a system of buildable, customizable, refillable, waterproof and leakproof magnetic containers that are meant to keep your personal care products (everything from lotion and sunscreen to earrings and vitamins) in order. A solid product that helps us say goodbye to single-use travel-sized items? Yep, we’re always on board with that. $84 $76 at Cadence

Best Tested Away The Carry On Away Carry-On Away These days, you’d be hard-pressed to head to the airport and not spot a few dozen Away suitcases rolling by. Founded by Steph Korey and Jen Rubio in 2015, Away was created with the idea of designing luggage for travelers by travelers. While all of the brand’s offerings — from packing cubes to backpacks — fall under the travel essentials umbrella, the polycarbonate Carry-On is hands down our favorite Away product. Sized to perfectly fit in the overhead bin, the Carry-On has 360-degree spinner wheels, an interior compression system that makes for easy packing and if you’re willing to pay an extra $20, a built-in phone charger. The brand now offers Carry-On spinoffs in larger and fancier styles that you can check out here. $275 at Away

LeMel Spring Hoops LeMel If you’re going to pack one pair of earrings, these are the ones. A modern twist on the classic gold hoop, the 14-karat gold-plated Spring Hoops are also water-friendly, making them great for beach- and pool-side vacations. Founded by sisters Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane, LeMel started as an Etsy store and has since become an online destination for luxury, timeless jewelry offerings. $68 at LeMel

Sun Patch The Neon Set Sun Patch Exhausted by constantly reapplying sunscreen to her kiddos’ faces — only to have them still red-cheeked at night — Gena Griffin invented Sun Patch, a waterproof, reusable patch that locks in moisture and feels like a second skin. Made of UPF 50+ silicone, the patches block 99% of UVA and UVB rays and can be reused up to 10 times. Available in a variety of hues, from neon pink to nude, the patches stick to your face no matter how many swim breaks you take, and they’re guaranteed to keep a sunburn at bay on your next trip. $26 at Sun Patch

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Brooklinen While Brooklinen might be best known for beautiful sheets and downy comforters, the brand, which was founded by Vicki Fulop and her husband Rich, also makes a sumptuous eyemask. Catching Zs is key when traveling, and this mask will get the job done, blocking out all light while simultaneously ensconcing your face in luxurious mulberry silk. $29 $22 at Brooklinen

Catalyst AirPods Pro Total Protection Case Amazon Keep your beloved AirPods safe and sound on your next trip with a little help from Catalyst. June Lai is the co-founder and CEO of the company, which started over 12 years ago with one product and a Kickstarter campaign. Boasting more than 2,500 positive Amazon reviews, the Total Protection Case is a fan favorite because it’s not just waterproof, but can also be submerged 330 feet into the water. Its innovative design also allows for pairing and easy access to the charging port. $50 at Amazon

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes Ursa Major Gender-neutral personal care brand Ursa Major was founded by Emily Doyle and her husband Oliver Sweatman in 2009 when the couple made the move from New York City to Vermont, aiming to disrupt the beauty and grooming markets by creating a natural ingredient skincare line for men and women. Among the brand’s many hero products are these individually wrapped bamboo wipes that cleanse, exfoliate, soothe and hydrate the skin, making them an easy way to look refreshed and ready to go when traveling. $26 at Ursa Major

Evolvetogether Anguilla Hydrating Lip Balm Mini Set Evolvetogether Cynthia K. Sakai was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America for her fashion and jewelry work, so it was a major pivot when she launched Evolvetogether, a sustainable-focused daily essentials company that makes everything from face masks to deodorant. Don’t worry though, she’s already winning awards for this project, too. While the KN95 masks have more than 6,600 positive reviews, it’s the brand’s delicious-smelling lip balms that we’re currently obsessed with. $28 at Evolvetogether

PlaneAire Wipes Amazon Airplane culture has certainly changed post-pandemic, with most of us looking to completely purify our seat — if not our entire row — before we even sit down. Founded by Deborah Lu Lynch in 2018, PlaneAire offers plant-based sprays and wipes aimed to clean your hands, seat and air. We’re big fans of the wipes, which can be used to quickly eradicate lingering germs from your seat backs, arms and tray tables, not to mention your hotel room, Uber and beyond. $10 at Amazon

Wander and Perch Stand Tall Wet Bag Wander and Perch When her search for a pretty swimsuit bag turned up empty, Eileen Zimmerman took matters into her own hands, creating a line of beautiful bags that were also waterproof with a breathable line and machine-washable. Available in dozens of patterns, the reusable Wander & Perch bags have a waterproof interior lining, making them ideal for wet swimsuits, stinky workout gear or anything else that needs isolating. Or, use it as a pouch for carrying essentials like your phone, wallet and keys when you hit the beach or pool. $44 at Wander and Perch

Reformation Juliette Dress Reformation We all need a hero dress — that one you grab time and time again when packing — and sustainable fashion brand Reformation has them in droves. Perfect for weddings or just a lovely evening out, the Juliette comes in seven colors and sizes 0 to 12, as well as petite and plus sizes. We love its adjustable straps, midi length and easy, breezy fabric that rarely wrinkles. Long with the fashion brand, CEO Hali Borenstein is perpetually pushing Reformation’s earth-friendly initiatives, including its 2025 Climate Positive goal. Fashion that feels good? Yep, this is worth the purchase. $248 at Reformation

Birdie Alarm She’s Birdie Personal Alarm Amazon Sisters Amy and Ali Ferber were prepping to send their daughters to college when they came face to face with the statistic that one in five women is raped during their lifetime. Aiming to make life safer for all women, they created Birdie, a personal alarm keychain that emits an ultra-loud (130 dB) siren and strobe light when activated. Just pull the top of the device to activate the alarm and reinsert it to deactivate. $30 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Beis The Weekender Beis When actress Shay Mitchell founded Beis, her line of travel accessories, the goal was simple: To create chic, multipurpose pieces that are affordable to boot. To say that she’s been successful would be an understatement. Today, Beis’ cute designs and fun colors on everything from luggage to toiletry kits are perpetually on our reader favorites list and in our Instagram feed. The brand’s beloved Weekender has a bottom zipped compartment for shoes and toiletries, while a zippered exterior pocket can also transform into a trolley sleeve. The best part, however, is that it’s now available in nine shades. $108 at Beis

LolaVie Glossing Detangler Lolavie We love all the products churned out by Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie hair care line, none more so than the cult-favorite Glossing Detangler. Deliciously scented, the detangler is chock full of natural ingredients, among them lemon, chia seeds, bamboo, a super fruit complex and vegetable ceramides, all of which work not only to detangle but also to strengthen and repair damaged hair. Previously only available in large formats, the Glossing Detangler now comes in a 2-ounce travel size as well. $13 at LolaVie

Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case Cuyana Everything Cuyana makes is going to be luxurious, and that includes the brand’s beautiful travel jewelry case. Made with Italian pebbled leather and suede, the case has a detachable earring and ring/necklace strap in addition to pockets for all your other trinkets. Founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah more than a decade ago, Cuyana today is led by a primarily female team, all of whom are focused on creating timeless, high-quality accessories that embody the brand’s “fewer, better” mantra. $98 at Cuyana

Lo & Sons Waverly 2 Lo & Sons Nothing beats a hands-free carryall when you’re on the go, and the Waverly 2 fits that bill in more ways than one — it’s convertible and can actually be worn four ways. Whether you use it as a belt bag, a wristlet, a crossbody or a shoulder bag, the Waverly 2’s chic, minimalist design can easily transition from a day of touring to a night on the town. Available in two sizes, three types of leather and 25 colorways, the bag also has pockets and card slots galore for organization. Founded by Helen Lo (at the age of 65!) and her two sons in 2010, Lo & Sons is a minority-owned business churning out timeless travel accessories in a way that’s socially- and environmentally conscious. $210 From $126 at Lo & Sons

Cosabella Bella Long Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set Cosabella When traveling, it’s key to pack pajamas that aren’t too hot, aren’t too cold, but rather just right. This set from Cosabella is just that, keeping you warm on top, cool on the bottom and utterly cozy thanks to the soft Peruvian Pima cotton fabric. Available in 15 colorways and sizes XS to 3X, the pajamas are also wrinkle-free and wash beautifully. Made in Italy, all of Cosabella’s wares — from sexy lingerie to ultra-comfy bras — are the brainchild of Valeria Campello and her husband Ugo, who have been running the luxe brand since 1983. $120 at Cosabella

Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up Naked Sundays Long-time Australian TV news reporter Samantha Brett founded vegan SPF brand Naked Sundays after spending years out on the road in the blazing sun wearing heavy makeup and bright camera lights with no easy way to reapply sun protection. After working with a team of makeup artists and skincare experts, she devised an SPF that doesn’t leave a white residue, doesn’t pill under makeup and can be reapplied over makeup, or simply used as a great, paraben-free skincare product. $30 at Naked Sundays

Goodr OG Iced by Yeti Goodr A mantra we can stick with is keeping your fancy sunglasses at home and taking a pair of cheapies on the road. Lucky for us, Goodr makes an affordable pair that is also stylish, durable and no-slip (a perfect option for out-of-town jogs!). Founded by Keri Blunt and Stephen Lease in 2015, Goodr is known is equally known for its hilarious voice and product names, all of which harken back to Blunt’s performing arts background. $25 at Goodr

Terra Thread Earth Backpack Terra Thread Colorful and cute, Terra Thread’s Earth Backpack is also super durable and sustainably made in a Fair Trade Certified factory using organic cotton. The 16-liter backpack comes in 15 hues and has all the trappings we look for in a quality travel backpack — a laptop sleeve, two water bottle pockets and internal and external pockets galore. Founded by Vizan Giri and her father Vik Giri, Terra Thread is a certified B Corp supporting social impact projects, renewable energy and reforestation. $70 at Terra Thread

Birdies Kiwi Birdies Having a chic pair of slides to throw into your carry-on bag is clutch for those travel days that call for an elevated look, and Birdies' Kiwi slide is the answer. Not only does its minimalist profile take up barely any room in your luggage, but the German sole is super comfortable and can even handle long days of walking with nary a blister. More of a sneaker person? Fear not, the Birdies Roadrunner retro sneaker has got your covered. Founded by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey in 2015, Birdies is known for its footwear that is equal parts stylish and slipper-level comfortable. $130 at Birdies

