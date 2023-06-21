This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

I review earbuds for a living and travel fairly often for work, so naturally, I have some strong opinions on the best sets to take on the road. And while I’ve tested just about every major brand out there — both on land and in the air — there’s a reason I always come back to my AirPods Pro 2 for any big trip.

Everything that makes the AirPods Pro 2 our best Apple earbuds pick lends itself naturally to travel, from the buds’ blissfully suppressive active noise cancellation to their lightweight fit and solid battery life. And while the AirPods Pro have always been a favorite of mine on planes, some of the tweaks Apple made for the latest model make them especially great for a stress-free flight.

Why I love the AirPods Pro 2 for travel

I called the AirPods Pro 2 the new gold standard for Apple earbuds in my initial review last year, and I still stand by that today. These buds still sound better than almost anything I’ve tested since, work seamlessly with my iPhone and MacBook, and, most crucially for traveling, have superb active noise cancellation that’s even better than that of the last-gen model.