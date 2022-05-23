We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from carbon steel pans and mechanical keyboards to clothes steamers and hard-shell carry-ons. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader.

Traveling can be stressful enough as is. Between planning your trip, packing and getting to your final destination, the last thing you want to be thinking about is whether or not your luggage will hold up. That’s why, just in time for all your summer travel plans, Underscored is giving away two of Away’s beloved carry-on suitcases. You can give one to your trusty travel companion or keep both to yourself and have plenty of room for all your vacation goodies.

Away delivers everything you could ask for in a carry-on suitcase: durability, great organization, smart features and a chic design. So, it probably comes as no surprise that it won out as our top pick during our testing of best hard-shell carry-on. And now you can enter for a chance to win two by following the steps below before midnight on May 26.

Make sure to follow @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for more product reviews and recommendations, including your chance to win more of our favorite editor-approved products.

Here’s how to enter

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on May 22, follow these steps to enter before May 26:

On Instagram:

Follow @cnnunderscored (if you don’t already) Like this post Tag three friends who love product reviews and should be following @cnnunderscored

The winner will be selected on or around May 27, 2022. Check out the official rules here, and good luck!

COLORS MAY VARY — NO PURCHASE NECESSARY — VOID WHERE PROHIBITED — SEE OFFICIAL RULES.

(This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on May 26, 2022. A winner will be selected on or around May 27, 2022, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31, 2022.)