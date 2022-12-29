With the new year in sight, it’s time to think about where to travel in 2023. And, here at CNN Underscored, our editors are doing just that.

We’re planning all the trips we want to take in 2023 — the hotels we want to visit, the family reunions to be had and the sailings to take. From domestic jaunts to international city breaks and relaxing vacations by the beach, this is where we’re planning to travel in 2023.

Getty Images

“​​I already have an Airbnb and hotel booked for a trip to Merida and Cancun in March and April, but I haven’t booked flights yet. It’s a spring break trip with my mom (she’s a teacher). We’re planning on flying from NYC to Cancun and then renting a car to drive to Merida for the first week of our trip. Then, we’ll be driving back to Cancun, staying at a resort for another week, and flying home from there so we can book a round-trip flight.” — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“My partner and I love the American West, and we’re planning on visiting all 63 national parks in our lifetime (we’re at 15 so far), so after a quick pit stop in Albuquerque and visiting family in California, we’re going to see Zion National Park in Utah and Moab on our way back to Colorado. We were originally going to book through Airbnb, but I’ve been racking up points with my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card — enough to pay for three out of our five nights at hotels, including the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque and SpringHill Suites Moab.” — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I’m kicking off 2023 with a vacation! Two close friends of mine are getting married in Hawaii just after New Year’s, so I’ll be there for five days to celebrate with them and soak up some warm weather and beach time. I used points from my Chase Sapphire Reserve to purchase round-trip airfare on Hawaiian Airlines, and I’ll be staying in an Airbnb, which proved much less expensive than a hotel.” — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“My partner and I have been talking about a Scotland trip for over a year, and we’re hoping to finally make it a reality in 2023. While we usually avoid traveling during peak summertime, we really want to experience the Highland Games, which run July through August. Last year, I switched to the Chase Sapphire Preferred card solely to rack up points to go toward this vacation — especially to redeem coveted business-class seats for the journey. Jury’s still out on exactly when we’ll visit but at least I know the longer we wait, the more points we’ll accumulate.” — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“A winter break in Tallinn has been on my bucket list for a while. Photos of its Old Town square covered in snow look like something out of a fairytale. The city is known to perfectly balance its old medieval history with modern touches. After a few days in Tallinn, I’m planning to make the trek west of the city to Pädaste Manor, a coastline hotel, part of which dates back to the 14th century. Plus, it’s a member of the World of Hyatt program, meaning you can redeem Hyatt points for a free stay.” — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Getty Images

“Next year I’m going on my first cruise in three years and I’m so excited! We’re cruising with Carnival for a four-day, three-night cruise to the Bahamas. We’re traveling on the Carnival Freedom and booking was a breeze. Thankfully, the cruise line allows you to have a courtesy hold for a few days (which gave us some time to gather our coins). I’m so excited to be back to sailing the seas and relaxing the day away!” — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I love being able to hop in the car and easily get away for the weekend. So I was psyched to find out that Scribner’s Catskill Lodge, which has been a mainstay boutique hotel in Hunter, New York, since the 1960s, will be adding a new collection of 12 private lodges on its property come spring 2023. About three hours from our home in Brooklyn, not only can we book a room to ski and snowboard at nearby Hunter Mountain, but my family of four can come back when the weather perks up to go hiking, sit by the pool and grab local food and cocktails at the onsite restaurant, Prospect. The new lodges come as a single or a suite, and each promises its own communal area with a lounge, fireplace and bar.” — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“In June I’ll be going to Paris for my boyfriend’s graduation from business school. We’re planning on making a whole trip out of it. We’ll probably fly from NYC to Portugal, stay for five days or so and then go to Paris from there. We’re lucky to have friends who have accommodations in both places, so we’ll just need to figure out flights. We’ve also done spontaneous train trips from Paris to Lyon, Marseille and Amsterdam, so it’s likely we’ll take advantage of other travel opportunities while we’re there.” — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“In 2023, I’d love to finally visit Dublin for Bloomsday, an annual event celebrating the life of author James Joyce and his novel ‘Ulysses.’ It’s been on my bucket list ever since I read the book, and I’ve only heard great things about Dublin in general.” — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“It’s been too long since I’ve been out to LA, and I plan on returning in the spring of 2023 — not just to see my family and eat too many burritos in Redondo Beach, but also to experience my first-ever WWE Wrestlemania weekend (yes, I’m a big nerd).” — Michael Andronico, senior tech writer

Getty Images

“I’m headed to Tuscany for a wedding in May, and I can’t wait to seize the opportunity to see the countryside in addition to celebrating! Afterward, I’ll be spending a few days in Florence, where I already booked an Airbnb (with a rooftop!). Chase Ultimate Rewards covered my round-trip flights to Florence, and I’ll be looking into whether they can also cover a rental car as my departure date gets closer.” — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Getty Images

“This small European capital city has been on my radar for a few years, and in 2023 I’d like to make a trip there a reality. Many of its roads are pedestrianized, and it’s known for its green spaces and stunning Ljubljanica River that snakes through the city. Oh, and don’t forget the cuisine. Best of all, Ljubljana is relatively easy to get to from other European cities, such as London, Barcelona and Rome. The city has a good selection of accommodations, but I’m eyeing the Zlata Ladjica Boutique Hotel for its stunning architecture, cozy feel and central location.” — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

