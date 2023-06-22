There are three Trusted Traveler Programs (Global Entry, TSA PreCheck and NEXUS) that let pre-screened travelers pass through airport security quickly. All candidates for these risk-based programs are screened to ensure they meet the program’s standards before approval. If approved for one of these programs, travelers can utilize TSA PreCheck lines to zip through airport security. And in the case of Global Entry and NEXUS, members can bypass lengthy customs lines when reentering the U.S. from abroad. But what Trusted Traveler Program should you choose? In this article, we’ll discuss the differences between Global Entry, TSA PreCheck and NEXUS to help you choose the program that best suits your travel needs. TSA PreCheck An overview of TSA PreCheck TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler Program that allows passengers departing from a U.S. airport go through a shorter and faster airport security line than the standard line. Additionally, these travelers often go through metal detectors in lieu of a body scanner. Applicants must complete an online application and arrange an in-person appointment at an enrollment facility, which involves a background check and fingerprinting. You’ll find TSA PreCheck enrollment facilities at major airports, select Staples stores and other locations. Like all of the Trusted Traveler Programs, the government will issue you a Known Traveler Number (KTN) upon approval. You must add your KTN to every plane ticket you purchase in order to use TSA PreCheck benefits at the airport. You can also add your KTN to your frequent flyer accounts and have it automatically added to future flights. Cost: TSA PreCheck has an initial five-year cost of $78 and a renewal fee of $70 thereafter. Benefits of TSA PreCheck According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in April 2023, 89% of TSA PreCheck travelers waited less than 5 minutes in the TSA PreCheck line. In addition to getting through airport security faster, children under 12 can join a parent or guardian who has TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes. One of the numerous benefits of TSA PreCheck is that travelers do not have to remove their liquids, electronic devices or shoes when going through security. This benefit alone can be worthwhile for those who travel light and pack everything in a travel backpack. TSA PreCheck lanes are available at over 200 US airports, and more than 85 participating airlines offer TSA PreCheck. This includes virtually all major U.S. airlines and a variety of international airlines on flights departing from the U.S. TSA PreCheck eligibility requirements TSA PreCheck is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents. Children age 12 and under traveling with an eligible parent or guardian with a TSA PreCheck® indicator on their boarding pass can join them in the TSA PreCheck lanes without applying. Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 may also accompany a parent or guardian without enrolling, though they may still be subject to routine screening. Global Entry An overview of Global Entry U.S. Customs and Border Protection runs a program called Global Entry, which lets U.S. citizens skip customs lines when reentering the country at various land and sea terminals. Applicants must fill out a Global Entry application and pay a $100 non-refundable application fee. Once your application is conditionally approved, your Trusted Traveler Program account will inform you that an interview at a Global Entry enrollment center is required. You must bring a current passport and one other form of identification, such as a driver’s license or ID card, to the interview. In contrast to TSA PreCheck, however, Global Entry membership is required for all travelers, including infants and children, who wish to receive Global Entry perks. This implies that in order for a family to benefit from Global Entry’s expedited customs clearance, each member of the family must sign up for the service individually. Cost: Global Entry has a $100 non-refundable application fee. Benefits of Global Entry A major advantage of Global Entry is that if you are accepted for Global Entry, you’re also eligible for TSA PreCheck benefits when you add your KTN to an upcoming flight. In turn, this gives you two sets of benefits from a single program. Once authorized for Global Entry, the most significant benefit will come from the amount of time you save by skipping the regular immigration lines when arriving at a U.S. airport from an overseas trip. This can save you hours of time when traveling back to the U.S. during peak travel times. When you arrive in the U.S. as a pre-screened Global Entry member, simply check-in at the Global Entry kiosk using facial recognition technology, and you’re on your way in minutes. There are no forms to fill out and no further screening is required in most cases. Global Entry eligibility requirements U.S. citizens and U.S. lawful permanent residents are eligible to apply for Global Entry. Further, travelers who are a citizen of the following countries can also apply for Global Entry: Participants under the age of 18 must have parental or guardian consent to participate in Global Entry. You may learn more about Global Entry eligibility and the application process on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) website. NEXUS An overview of NEXUS NEXUS is a Trusted Traveler Program, similar to Global Entry and TSA PreCheck in the U.S., that enables pre-screened passengers to benefit from expedited screening when entering Canada or the U.S. Members can use special lanes at certain land and sea entry points to get through customs faster. There are also NEXUS kiosks when arriving into Canada by air. Members can also use Global Entry kiosks when flying to the U.S. after providing their fingerprints and other documentation to the CBP. To apply for NEXUS as an American, you must sign up for a Trusted Traveler Program account, fill out a NEXUS application and pay a $50 non-refundable application fee. If your application is conditionally approved, you will be prompted to schedule an interview in a NEXUS Enrollment Center. Note that the NEXUS application process is usually lengthier than Global Entry. It’s a joint program run by both the U.S. and Canada, so applicants must interview with both governments to be approved for benefits. There are also fewer NEXUS enrollment centers than Global Entry enrollment centers. Similar to TSA PreCheck members, NEXUS members are required to provide their membership number in the “Known Traveler Number” (KTN) box when purchasing an airline ticket. This guarantees that NEXUS members get the advantages of expedited screening they paid for. Cost: NEXUS has a $50 non-refundable application fee. Benefits of NEXUS The goal of NEXUS, like the other listed Trusted Traveler Programs, is to help you save a significant amount of time at authorized ports of entry or while entering the U.S. or Canada. NEXUS does this by enabling members to enter Canada and the U.S. via expedited processing lanes while traveling by land, air or sea. When arriving at Canadian airports, members can use a NEXUS kiosk instead of standard admission. Additionally, NEXUS members can use Global Entry kiosks when flying into the U.S.. There are no forms to fill out or questions to answer with a customs officer; simply go to the Global Entry kiosks, answer a few questions and give the printed receipt to a border agent at the conclusion of the process. If you are a NEXUS member arriving in a Canadian port by sea, the process is straightforward and fast. Simply contact the marine telephone reporting center (located in over 400 Canadian locations) to report yourself and any goods you purchased over the phone. You are not required to physically present yourself to a customs officer at an official customs station. This allows for an expedited screening process upon returning to Canada. Additionally, NEXUS members are eligible for TSA PreCheck benefits at U.S. airports. Just make sure to add your KTN to an airline boarding pass and you should see the TSA PreCheck logo on your boarding pass. NEXUS eligibility requirements Citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. and Canada may apply for a NEXUS membership. Mexican nationals who are participants of the Viajero Confiable program are also eligible to apply. Similar to Global Entry, anyone who wants to join NEXUS, even infants and young children, must apply and get approval on their own behalf. It is important to note that if you are a permanent resident, you must have been a legal resident of Canada or the United States for at least three years prior to applying. You are exempt from the 3-year residency rule if you are a member of the American armed forces in a foreign country, a family member of a member of the Canadian or American armed forces in a foreign country, or a member of a Canadian or American diplomatic mission or consular post in a foreign country. CLEAR In addition to Trusted Traveler Programs, CLEAR can also expedite airport security. It’s a privately-run airport membership service (also accessible at certain stadiums and arenas nationwide), that lets members bypass airport security lines using biometric security kiosks. Instead of presenting identification documents such as a driver’s license or passport to a TSA agent, your identity is verified through a kiosk using your eyes or fingerprints. This makes the airport experience more seamless and often lets you skip the line as CLEAR has dedicated security lines at major U.S. airports. CLEAR is an optimal companion to Global Entry for travel. If you are a CLEAR member and your boarding pass contains a Known Traveler Number, CLEAR members are escorted to the front of the TSA PreCheck line. Since a Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck, the combination of CLEAR and Global Entry may be the quickest way to clear airport security in the U.S. If you’re interested in CLEAR, you can get a free membership with the American Express® Green Card, which provides up to a $189 per year statement credit toward a CLEAR Plus membership. The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express also provide the same reimbursement. Enrollment required. Read our CLEAR guide to discover more about the service, including how to receive a free or discounted subscription. Cost: CLEAR Plus costs $189 per year. Credit cards that cover TSA PreCheck and Global Entry fees For frequent travelers, membership in one of these Trusted Traveler Programs is essential. This advantageous benefit of expedited screening at airports and other borders and entry points does, however, come at a cost. Fortunately, at the moment, there are almost 50 airline, hotel and other travel credit cards that will reimburse up to $100 of the application fees for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. For example, United℠ Explorer Card card holders receive up to a $100 statement credit every four years toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fees. This covers the card’s $95 annual fee, which is waived for the first year. Many transferable points credit cards include reimbursement too. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card will reimburse TSA PreCheck and Global Entry application fees, up to $100 every four years. Not bad given the card also has a $95 annual fee. Check out our full guide to the best credit cards that reimburse Trusted Traveler Program fees for more information. Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards currently available.